WATCH: Newark High School Orchestra Organizes Virtual Concert

According to the Newark Post, the Newark High School orchestra organized a virtual concert, after their in-person concerts were cancelled due to the health crisis.

"We hope that by sharing our performance, the community will recognize the students' hard work and dedication that contributed to the project, but most of all, we hope they will share in and support our joy of making music with each other," Orchestra Director Rosaria Macera said.

The students remained socially distanced while recording their parts, which were then mixed in small and large groups through computer software.

You can view the full concert at http://christinak12.schoology.com/public-portfolio/499342959f6560f9627be6e6338ef87e.

Macera said that the orchestra program is slated to be cut next year, unless the June 9 referendum passes. The program was designed and implemented by Macera, beginning in 1988.

Read more on the Newark Post.

