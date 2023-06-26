Vivid Stage Takes Cabaret and Improv Shows On the Road in July

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present two special performances on the road in the month of July. On Monday, July 17, Vivid Stage singers will perform a Family Favorites cabaret on the green in Summit, in collaboration with the Summit Public Library. On Thursday, July 20, The Flip Side will appear at Daddy Matty’s BBQ in Madison for a buffet dinner and show.

At 7:00 pm on Monday, July 17, Vivid stage singers will perform a cabaret entitled Family Favorites on the Green in Summit. This program, sponsored by the Summit Public Library, will feature songs from Broadway shows and movies that the whole family will recognize and enjoy. Some tunes include “For Good” from Wicked, “Don’t Let Me Go” from Shrek, and “A Change in Me” from Beauty and the Beast. The cabaret is free.

On Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 pm, Vivid’s house improv team The Flip Side will bring their short-form comedy to Daddy Matty’s BBQ at 6 Elmer Street in Madison. Dinner includes an all-you-can-eat buffet of salmon, chicken, ribs, pork, mac & cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, cornbread and soft drinks, with the option to BYOB. The price for dinner and the show is $55, with dinner beginning at 6:30 and the show at 8:00 pm.

No tickets are required for the Vivid Cabaret on the Green, and tickets for The Flip Side at Daddy Matty’s BBQ can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?preseason=dream. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please visit Click Here or contact Vivid Stage at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901, 908-514-9654.