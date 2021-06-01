Vanguard Theater Company Rolls Out The Purple Carpet For Its Grand Opening

"The Vanguard," Montclair's newest theater and event space, will celebrate their opening with two gala evenings on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5 with light fare, drinks and exclusive screenings of "Songs for a New World." Tickets start at $175 pp and $300 per couple and are available at bit.ly/openingVTC. The gala celebrations will kick off an opening month with events every weekend throughout June.

More information is available on Vanguard's website at www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org

Located at 180 Bloomfield Avenue, Vanguard Theater Company is a unique nonprofit committed to changing the narrative through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism & Mentorship. At its new location, Vanguard will be presenting performances for the public and classes, camps and programs for emerging artists. The space is newly renovated, with a state of the art HVAC air exchange and filtration system, touchless fixtures, and other health and safety precautions, to help patrons feel safe and comfortable.

The opening kicks of a month of events - summarized here! https://youtu.be/HmwdELmoXWE

On Sunday, June 6th, at 2PM, Vanguard will host a live screening of Songs for a New World, at $21 a person. Tickets available here. Songs for a New World will then stream On Demand as part of the New Jersey Stages Festival!

June 12th and 13th will feature a "live" screening of "Shrek Jr," the beloved musical about self acceptance and love, and not making assumptions about people based on preconceived notions. Tickets and more information available at bit.ly/shrekVTC

On weekend 3, June 18 and 19, Vanguard is partnering with the Montclair Neighborhood Development Corporation, Montclair African American Heritage Foundation, and the Montclair NAACP on a Juneteenth presentation and celebration to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Stay tuned for ticketing info!

The last weekend of June will see the world premiere of "Walk In My Gravity," a beautiful song cycle conceived, written and performed by members of VTC Next, a program designed to train the next generation of "behind-the-scenes" theater professionals. Their song cycle - recorded in a state of the art Montclair recording studio earlier this spring - takes audiences on a journey through the true weight of their gravity. Because you never really know what someone is going through until you take a walk in their shoes. Stay tuned for ticketing info!

Throughout the month of June, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the whole range of what Vanguard is all about, as it seeks to change the narrative through theater dedicated to diversity, reciprocity, education, activism, and mentorship. More information is available on Vanguard's website at www.VanguardTheaterCompany.org