Tom Segura Brings COME TOGETHER To NJPAC

One of the biggest touring comedians Tom Segura has announced his new global stand-up comedy tour, Tom Segura: Come Together, is coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Wednesday, October 15th.

Tickets will be available via presale on Thursday, April 3rd at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, April 4th at 10AM local time at when available. Ticket information can be found at TOMSEGURA.COM/TOUR.

His previous world tour, I'm Coming Everywhere, sold out venues across the world with over 300 shows. Segura is bringing his highly anticipated new hour of comedy to over 40 cities with the first leg of The Come Together tour.

"This tour is bigger and blacker than anything I've ever done, but that name has already been used, but Come Together gets the point across. Let's all come together for a night. One way or another we're going to make memories on this one," said Tom Segura.

