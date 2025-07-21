Tickets Now On Sale For Bergen County Players' 93rd Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bergen County Players has revealed its 2025/26 season. BCP is kicking off its new season in September with the area premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Tickets for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the rest of the 2025/26 season are now on sale online, or by calling the box office at 201-261-4200. The box office is located at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ.

Those who make a tax-deductible contribution to BCP of at least $50 will receive a special invitation (with a guest) to a private champagne Donor Thank You Celebration on Friday, September 5th at 7pm. The evening will include light refreshments, a brief sneak preview of our opening production Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and an informal meet-and-greet with the cast.

MAIN STAGE

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Music and Lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Directed by Alyson Cohn

September 13 - October 11

Based on the life of Carole King, one of the most successful songwriters in history with more than 75 million records sold, this nostalgic and captivating musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical), ran on Broadway for nearly seven years (and over 2,400 performances) to international acclaim. Featuring some of King's classic songs ("So Far Away", "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow", "You've Got a Friend") along with hits she created made famous by others ("Up on the Roof", "One Fine Day", "Take Good Care of My Baby"), the story depicts King's journey from young songwriter to a solo artist, highlighting her creative evolution and the challenges she faced.

THE GAME'S AFOOT

Written by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Glenn Woertz

October 25 - November 15

It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is murdered, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.

SPIN: THE RUMPELSTILTSKIN MUSICAL

Created by Neil Fishman and Harvey Edelman

Directed by Bunny Mateosian

December 6 - December 21

The story takes place in a Nice Little Kingdom and ignites when a foolish miller brags that his daughter, Jane, can spin straw into gold. Since she cannot perform such a miracle, Jane desperately enlists the powers of a magical being...Rumpelstiltskin... in exchange for a promise with dire consequences. A fun, fractured fairy tale for the entire family.

SEASCAPE

Written by Edward Albee

Directed by Dottie Fischer

January 10 - January 18

On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple relaxes after a picnic lunch and converse idly about home, family, and their life together. They are suddenly joined by two sea creatures, a pair of lizards from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engage in a fascinating dialogue. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation will linger in the heart and the mind long after the curtain falls. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Award nominations, this 'Limited Mainstage Production' will run for just five performances.

PLAY ON!

Written by Rick Abbott

Directed by Lynne Lupfer

February 7 - February 28

The hilarious story of a community theatre group trying desperately to put on a play despite maddening interference from a haughty author who keeps revising the script. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does.

THE CAKE

Written by Bekah Brunstetter

Directed by Carol Fisher

March 14 - April 11

In this touching and topical dramatic comedy, a vivacious, conservative North Carolina baker faces a crisis of conscience when Jen - whom she loves like a daughter - asks her to bake a cake for Jen's same sex wedding.

THE 39 STEPS

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan

Directed by Steve Bell

May 2 - May 31

London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called 'The 39 Steps'. This film noir gem is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale.

Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast-paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 150 roles!

Second Stage

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

From the Lux Radio Theatre

Adapted and Directed by Thomas Carey Gsell

December 13 - December 14

Don't miss this unique "mash-up" compilation of the movie written by Philip Van Doren Stern and the radio play by Lux Radio Theatre. No matter what the source, you'll swoon over this staged holiday favorite with its story of love and redemption.

KODACHROME

Written by Adam Szymkowicz

Directed by John Giresi

June 6 - June 7

This delightful one-act comedy is very much in the vein of Our Town as it tracks multiple characters throughout the small town of Colchester.