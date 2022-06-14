Tickets Are Now On Sale For Film, Family and Special Concerts In The New Jersey Symphony's 2022â€“23 Season

Tickets are now on sale for film, family and special concerts in the New Jersey Symphony's 2022-23 season, including the orchestra's centennial gala concert with legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Music Director Xian Zhang.

Yo-Yo Ma headlines the Symphony's Centennial Gala & Concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, performing DvoÅ™Ã¡k's Cello Concerto, on November 12. Dancers from New Jersey Ballet join Zhang and the orchestra for Ginastera's Four Dances from Estancia. The gala concert opens with Wynton Marsalis' Herald, Holler and Hallelujah, a work the Symphony co-commissioned and premiered in January 2022.

The Symphony performs blockbuster films with Oscar-winning John Williams scores live to picture-Jaws (October 28-30) and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (May 18-21). The orchestra also presents a "Best of John Williams" concert featuring iconic themes from the composer's most legendary film scores (February 24-26).

The Symphony and New Jersey Performing Arts Center cap a multi-season partnership presenting the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with the series finale, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert (February 4).

The Symphony presents a pair of family programs at the Victoria Theater at NJPAC. "A Joyful Noise!" spotlights celebrated artists from Newark and beyond in a gospel music-inspired holiday concert (December 3). "Hooray for Bollywood!" features signature music from the Indian Hindi-language film industry (May 13).

Zhang conducts the Symphony in a pair of holiday traditions: Handel's Messiah (December 16-18) and the Lunar New Year Celebration (January 21).

Zhang says: "The centennial season will be a great celebration at a much higher magnitude than anything our audience has previously experienced in our concerts. We will honor our traditions, but at the same time, do new pieces that excite our audience and our orchestra. This season, we're featuring outstanding artists from all backgrounds, an amazing variety of music and spectacular performances that bring in visuals, film and dance. There will also be wonderful opportunities for our orchestra musicians to show off how brilliant they are."

Tickets are available for purchase online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Concert information is available at njsymphony.org/specials.

Classical subscriptions for all venues are on sale now. More information on full season subscriptions is available at njsymphony.org/subscribe.

Patrons can purchase any three concerts and save with a Compose Your Own subscription. More information is available at njsymphony.org/cyo.