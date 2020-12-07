The Growing Stage Presents THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong kicks off the holidays with THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS. This virtual event will be offered for unlimited streaming, December 11th through January 3rd.

THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS is based on the book by L. Frank Baum (The Wizard of OZ) and adapted by Stephen L. Fredericks with music and lyrics by Derrick Dibbern and David Spellman. THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director/Founder.

Before the tale created by toy stores and corporations, L. Frank Baum, the author of The Wizard of Oz, wrote down his own magical biography of the man called Santa Claus. As a young foundling he is raised by the Immortals who care for the plants and animals. He is taught to respect nature and to care for its beauty, but as he grows older Claus yearns to know more of his "own kind." He leaves the protection of the Immortals and finds that humans not only don't respect nature, they are not too kind to each other either. He builds wonderful toys for the children of the village, but despite his good intentions, the evil Baron attempts to stop Claus from creating "useless distractions that stop progress!" Despite the support of his three magical friends who accompany Claus, this becomes a battle for the right to Imagine! This is Baum's American mythology which celebrates the greatest gift we share with each other - love.

THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS features the talents of Growing Stage favorites including Stephen L. Fredericks as Santa Claus, plus a company of young and community artists working together in a safe environment to bring this special holiday event into your homes in 2020.

Unlimited Streaming Price for THE LIFE & ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS - $25/family. To purchase your link, please visit www.growingstage.com or call the Box Office at (973) 347-4946.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.

###

