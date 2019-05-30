The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents Penny Arcade for one-night only, Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.

New York's undisputed queen of the underground and legendary avant-gardist Penny Arcade has performed Longing Lasts Longer a rock n' roll blend of stand-up comedy and memoir, in over 28 cities around the world. Longing Lasts Longer is a fierce, visionary and ultimately hopeful critique of New York's slide from the "city that never sleeps" to the "city that can't wake up." Driven by her magnetic rock n' roll energy, Penny Arcade's razor-sharp satire is mixed live to euphoric soundscapes inspired by four decades of pop culture. A blow against the golden age of stupidity, this is a passionate and exuberant performance anthem where you can think, laugh and dance at the same time!

Penny Arcade, aka Susana Ventura, is an internationally respected performance artist, actress, poet & theater maker. Her text-based work is known for its humor, high content, highly quotable wit and its focus on community building. With her longtime collaborator of 25 years, Steve Zehentner they co-helm The Lower East Side Biography Project, "Stemming The Tide Of Cultural Amnesia, a video documentary oral history project that has broadcast and cybercast weekly since 2000. www.facebook/lowereastsidebiographyproject, www.pennyarcade.tv

The Avenel Performing Arts Center opened April 10, 2019. The Avenel Performing Arts Center promises to energize Avenel and surrounding communities by programming exceptional, professional theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. The Avenel Performing Arts Center will also be the home of Curtains Bar and Restaurant.

Curtains Bar and Restaurant will be serving an expansive menu featuring bar apps, salads, burgers, pasta and steaks alongside a full-service bar with a seasonal cocktail menu and weekly specials. Live entertainment will be in our dining area with a wide variety of talented singers and musicians who will enhance your dining experience.



Funded by the Woodbridge Arts Alliance (WAA), the organization's goal is to inform and help build capacities needed to organize and distinguish Woodbridge as an arts destination to help advance the economic position of artists, creative entrepreneurs and associated entities. Woodbridge Arts Alliance will build and expand on these existing arts activities to further activate the Township of Woodbridge as a regional hub for the arts.





