The Art House Gallery Presents COMFORT ZONES, an ACCESS JC Fridays Exhibit

Art House Productions (Executive Artistic Director, Meredith Burns, Gallery Director Andrea McKenna) presents “Comfort Zones'' - a group exhibition of work from artists with disabilities. The work will be exhibited in the Art House Gallery from June 2 - June 25, 2023. The opening reception is part of ACCESS JC Fridays on June 2 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. All artwork will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302, as well as on the Art House Online Gallery on the website. www.arthouseproductions.org/onlinegallery

Each June, Art House Productions presents ACCESS JC Fridays, focusing on inclusion and accessibility in the arts. “Comfort Zones,” explores the liminal space between comfort and motivation. Oftentimes, the behavioral patterns in one's artistic practice can cause an individual to feel secure in their work which can lower anxiety and stress, due to utilizing familiar techniques and materials that require minimal effort or risk. Stepping outside this comfort can create a welcome balance between the need for security and the desire for personal and artistic growth. It's an opportunity for self expression beyond the usual and having their voices heard, promoting self-advocacy and empowerment. This exploration allows the artist's work to evolve and grow alongside the artist's work.