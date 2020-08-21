Tesla Quartet Returns to LOTS OF STRIINGS Music Festival at the Morris Museum

The Tesla Quartet returns Thursday, August 27 at 7:30pm.

The Tesla Quartet kicked off the Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Music Festival on August 13 with a Russian-themed program. The evening was such a great success that they will return on Thursday, August 27 with a program that will include selections from Dvořák's Cypresses, Mozart's k 157 in C major and Beethoven's Opus 18, No. 5 in A major. The Lot of Strings Festival has featured String Quartets on four successive Thursdays and continues through Thursday, September 3rd. Up next will be the Catalyst Quartet.

All performances are at 7:30 pm and take place on the museum's upper parking deck, overlooking the hills of Morris Country. Enjoy the thrill of live music and stunning sunsets from the comfort of your own socially distant 8'X8' block. Bring your own chair and refreshments and drink in the glorious sounds.

Atop the parking deck, each 8'X8' block can accommodate up to two patrons. Patrons may arrive as early as 6:00 pm to set up their blocks and enjoy the evening sun. Masks must be worn throughout the evening, except when enjoying refreshments in your own block.

Click here for more information on ordering tickets

Or call the box office: 973 971-3706.

Praised for their "superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demand," the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire.

You can catch them "quarantuning" up at home--here:

The Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Festival is made possible by a generous gift from F. Gary Knapp.

