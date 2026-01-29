PETER PAN AND WENDY Comes to Centenary Stage Company

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTstage Repertory will present Peter Pan and Wendy by Lauren Gunderson, running February 5–15 in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. This inventive reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s beloved classic invites audiences on a thrilling journey of imagination, courage, and collective action.

Bold, budding scientist Wendy Darling dreams of earning a Nobel Prize. When Peter Pan arrives at her bedroom window, she takes a leap and leaves finishing school behind, chasing adventure among the stars. Facing down fairies, mermaids, and the dastardly Captain Hook, Wendy, Peter, and their friends discover the power of standing up together for what’s right. Gunderson’s adaptation refreshes the timeless tale for a new generation of theatregoers, celebrating curiosity, bravery, and the joy of possibility. The cast consists of Centenary University students eager to take the trip into Neverland

Tickets for Peter Pan and Wendy are available for purchase through the Centenary Stage Company calendar. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900, or visit Centenary Stage Company online at centenarystageco.org.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be presented February 5–15 in the Little Theatre, located at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. Performance times are Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There will also be a special 10:00 AM performance on February 10th. All seats are general admission and go for $17.50 a ticket.