Pascale Armand, Caylen Bryant and More to Star in A DOLL'S HOUSE at Two River Theater

Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House. Written by Henrik Ibsen and adapted and directed by acclaimed director Justin Emeka (Sweat, Romeo and Juliet), this world premiere adaptation is reimagined in 1950s New Jersey, weaving Black culture into one of the most powerful plays ever experienced. A Doll’s House will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from February 21–March 15, 2026.

“What is worth saving?” This question still echoes nearly 150 years after Henrik Ibsen first constructed A Doll’s House. With this sensational story about a dark secret that threatens to destroy a family, Ibsen created the drama's very first feminist. And in its heroine, Nora Helmer, Ibsen brought the struggle for personal liberation to vivid life.

“When Justin Emeka gifts his vision to a project, it always adds up to more than the sum of its parts,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Such is his ability to plumb the depths to mine more heart, more humor, more meaning. In this World Premiere adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s legendarily seismic work, Justin places Nora Helmer in 1950s suburban New Jersey, at a crossroads of burgeoning civil rights and rampant red lining, to illicit a distinctly immediate and actively necessary new look at a piece of art that shocked the world.”

The cast includes: Tony Award nominee Pascale Armand (Eclipsed, The Trip to Bountiful) as Christie Linde, Caylen Bryant (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) as Helen, Joshua Echebiri (The Comedy of Errors, King James), as Torvard Helmer, Obie and SAG Award winner Russell G. Jones (Only Murders in the Building, Ruined) as Dr. Rank and Ian Lassiter (Tammy Faye, King Lear) as Nils Krogstad and Cara Ricketts (Time and the Conways, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Nora Helmer.