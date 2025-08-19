TOP OF THE WORLD – A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS SHOW Comes to The Newton Theatre in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Newton Theatre will welcome Top of the World – A Carpenters Christmas Show on Friday, December 12, 2025. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

Fronted by vocalist Debbie Taylor, whose uncanny vocal resemblance to Karen Carpenter has won wide acclaim, Top of the World is regarded as the world’s premier Carpenters tribute act. Taylor will be joined by a seven-piece ensemble of industry veterans, each a multi-instrumentalist. With three keyboards, horns, and woodwinds, the group will bring to life the lush, intricate arrangements that defined Richard Carpenter’s orchestrations.

The performance will highlight Carpenters classics including “Close to You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Please Mr. Postman,” and “Yesterday Once More.” Taylor’s warm contralto and the ensemble’s attention to detail will provide an evening of music that captures the enduring spirit of the legendary duo.

Top of the World – A Carpenters Christmas Show will take place Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ. Reserved seating is priced from $58–$69. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10 a.m., with a special members-only presale available Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.