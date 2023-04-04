THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes to NJPAC

The most iconic and joyful game show on television, CBS Original THE PRICE IS RIGHT is hitting the road and makes a stop in Newark, New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 PM.



The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.



Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.



If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!



For the past 50 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been part of the fabric of America, uplifting viewers, and contestants alike with positivity, excitement, and a daily escape. THE PRICE IS RIGHT COME ON DOWN TOUR will bring its mobile game show on wheels to Newark, New Jersey.



"THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS. "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television."



Tickets for The Price Is Right go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 am, be sure to reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.