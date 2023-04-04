Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes to NJPAC

The performance is on Thursday, October 5th at 8 PM.

Apr. 04, 2023  
THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Comes to NJPAC

The most iconic and joyful game show on television, CBS Original THE PRICE IS RIGHT is hitting the road and makes a stop in Newark, New Jersey at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8 PM.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win. Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car! Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show...from Plinko to Cliffhangers to The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you're a fan of The Price Is Right on TV, you'll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

For the past 50 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been part of the fabric of America, uplifting viewers, and contestants alike with positivity, excitement, and a daily escape. THE PRICE IS RIGHT COME ON DOWN TOUR will bring its mobile game show on wheels to Newark, New Jersey.

"THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS. "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television."

Tickets for The Price Is Right go on sale Friday, April 7th at 10 am, be sure to reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Ba Photo
Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre Photo
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.
Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEENS FOOLE B Photo
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week Photo
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.

More Hot Stories For You


Jersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole BaptisteJersey City Theater Center Presents Free BLACK SPACE Web Series with Ashley Nicole Baptiste
April 7, 2023

Jersey City Theater Center presents the latest installment of Black Space, hosted by Ashley Nicole Baptiste, a free web series that celebrates Black artists, educators and culture. 
New Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library TheatreNew Jersey Premiere of THE PROM Comes to the Old Library Theatre
April 7, 2023

Old Library Theatre (OLT), Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, will present the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd.
Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara BlatnerCentenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Continues With JANE, QUEEN'S FOOLE By Barbara Blatner
April 6, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the second reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 12th at 7:30 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Community Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet WeekCommunity Foundation Gifts 1,500 Broadway Tickets To Service Members During Fleet Week
April 6, 2023

The Community Foundation of New Jersey today announced it has funded the purchase of 1,500 tickets to nine Broadway shows which will be distributed to members of the United States Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard who are in New York City during this year's Fleet Week.
Kimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This MonthKimara The Medium Comes to Music Mountain Theatre For a Special Event This Month
April 6, 2023

In addition to the full season of mainstage performances, young audience series productions, and weekly theatre school classes, Music Mountain Theatre also seeks to provide special events for the community to enjoy.
share
close sound sound