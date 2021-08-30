THE FLIP SIDE Improv Opens Vivid Stage Season, September 11

Vivid Stage, formerly Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is opening its 2021-2022 season with a performance by The Flip Side, Vivid's house Improv team.

THE FLIP SIDE: FLIPPIN' LIVE on September 11 will be the first live performance by the improv group in their home theatre since fall of 2019. The team performed several virtual shows throughout the past year that can still be viewed online. All audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination at the box office.

THE FLIP SIDE features Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, David Lee White and Emaline Williams. This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

The show includes improvisational comedy sketches that use audience suggestions to shape the scenes that the actors instantly create onstage. Performers use ingredients such as everyday objects, strange maladies, and unusual circumstances to cook up unconventional mini-plays that appear and disappear in a matter of minutes.

Vivid Stage will require all visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for all events. Visitors who are under 12 years old-and therefore ineligible for vaccination-are exempt from the requirement, but must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult and masked throughout the performance.

In order to enter the theatre, you will be required to show proof that you have been vaccinated and a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination may include a valid paper vaccination record, a photo of a valid vaccination record, the NJ Docket App, or equivalent app from your state.

Please note that masks are required for all patrons indoors regardless of vaccination status.

THE FLIP SIDE will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger. For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to https://www.vividstage.org/the-flip-side-improv-vivid. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. The parking lot is accessible from Ashwood Avenue, behind the theatre. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.