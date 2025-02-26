State Theatre New Jersey to Present Yacht Rock Gold Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Yacht Rock Gold Experience on Saturday, March 8 at 8pm. Yacht Rock Gold Experience is joined by Yacht Rock Royalty, Elliot Lurie, Lead singer of Looking Glass, singing his #1 hit, "Brandy," and other classics. Tickets range from $25-$49.

One of the most commercially successful musical genres of all time, Yacht Rock has built a loyal and unwavering fan base. Yacht Rock Gold Experience performs hits from the late 1970's to the early. Celebrating the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Ambrosia, Boz Skaggs and so many more, Yacht Rock Gold Experience engages fans with amazing harmonies and musicianship that brings audiences back to that time.

Yacht Rock Gold Experience features four lead singers, delivering incredible harmonies, accompanied by a six-piece rhythm section with dancing horns.



