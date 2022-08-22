State Theatre New Jersey Presents Tusk & Eaglemania, September 16

State Theatre New Jersey presents Tusk & EagleMania on Friday, September 16 at 8pm. Tickets range from $25-$55.

Tusk, the number one tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world, covers the greatest hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, and others over the years. The five seasoned musicians comprising Tusk have been making music together in various combinations and styles, in original outfits and in cover bands, for over 25 years. Now they are the best Fleetwood Mac tribute band and pay homage to a group that dominated the charts during the band members' formative years. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world's best-loved, top-selling bands.

EagleMania: The World's Greatest Eagles Tribute has been dazzling audiences for over a decade with their stunning five-part harmony, virtuoso guitar work, and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles. The EagleMania show consists of the Eagles' greatest hits, as well as songs from the solo careers of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 after completing extensive renovations including fully renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary.

Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.