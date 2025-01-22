State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present The Simon & Garfunkel Story on Friday, February 7 at 8pm.

The internationally acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to the road in 2025 with a North American tour to nearly 60 U.S. cities including a stop in New Brunswick, NJ. The immersive concert-style tribute show, complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits, will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage and chronicles the amazing journey of the iconic, Grammy® Award-winning act.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos, and original film footage. A full live band will perform all the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy® Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their Bridge Over Troubled Water album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

