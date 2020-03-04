State Theatre New Jersey Presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet in BACK TO BOWIE

State Theatre New Jersey presents Complexions Contemporary Ballet in Bach to Bowie on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 8pm. The works featured in this program include Bach 25 and StarDust. Tickets range from $19-$49.

Combining technical precision, power, and passion, Complexions Contemporary Ballet transcends tradition in a groundbreaking mix of styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. Founded by former members of Alvin Ailey, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden, the company has been featured on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance.



For this program, Complexions presents Bach to Bowie, a tribute to two fantastic artists who each founded his own musical hemisphere. The program starts with Bach 25, an exploration of love and alliances, featuring music by Johann Sebastian Bach. After intermission, audiences will enjoy StarDust, dedicated to the one and only David Bowie. StarDust is an "utterly transfixing" (Billboard) dance tribute to the life and music of Bowie, featuring his beloved hits and glam rock-inspired costumes, transformed by the award-winning company into powerful, poignant movement. StarDust features choreography by Dwight Rhoden, costumes by Christine Darch, and lighting and set design by Michael Korsch.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org.





