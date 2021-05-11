State Theatre New Jersey Appoints New Board Member: Joey Grinkley From Merck & Co.

State Theatre New Jersey has appointed a new member to its Board of Trustees: Joey Grinkley, Associate Director, Global Supply Business Development Merck Manufacturing Division at Merck & Co.

"We are so fortunate to have Joey Grinkley join our Board of Trustees," said Scott Fergang, Chair of the State Theatre Board of Trustees. "As we plan for State Theatre's future, Joey's depth of knowledge and experience will provide a valuable perspective."

"We are thrilled to have such a devoted and remarkable individual join our board," said Sarah Chaplin, President and CEO of State Theatre New Jersey. "His inclusive, collaborative leadership style and expertise in teambuilding will be vital as we prepare to reopen this fall for our 100th anniversary."

"It is an honor to be chosen to join State Theatre New Jersey's Board of Trustees," said Joey Grinkley. "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is my passion. Continuing to honor and empower the performing arts artists of yesterday, today, and tomorrow is my mission. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of State Theatre New Jersey."

Joey Grinkley has been an active member of State Theatre's Community Engagement Committees since 2016. The Community Engagement Committees are comprised of dedicated community leaders with a wide range of backgrounds that champion diversity, increase engagement, and build relationships with members of New Jersey's diverse community. He is a Co-chair of the African American Community Engagement Committee and a member on the LGTBQ Community Engagement Committee.

Joey Grinkley is a 21-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, holding various leadership positions in Manufacturing and Supply Operations, Supply Chain Strategy, and Product Launch Project Management.

Grinkley is a 15-year veteran of Merck and is currently Associate Director, Global Supply Business Development and Process for Merck & Co., Inc. where he leads key program management/business processes supporting new business deals, clinical trial collaborations, and creating strategic framework for a Search and Evaluate process that will drive innovation for medicine manufacturing of the future.

His past roles involved, leading a regional external trade compliance community of practice and, creating the five-year strategic manufacturing plan and leading operations team managing daily supply for a major footcare brand through business integration and divestiture from Merck Consumer Care to Bayer Consumer Health in 2016.

Grinkley's experience in Pharmaceuticals also includes time from 2016 to 2020 with Novartis Corporation as Associate Director, External Supply Business Development and Launch Project Management at Novartis for their generic division Sandoz Inc. Grinkley launched 23 generic products across both the U.S. and CA markets, with total value of more than $100 MM, leveraging strategic and global contract manufacturing relationships.

Grinkley received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 2000 and MBA from Rutgers Business School - Newark/New Brunswick, NJ in 2012.