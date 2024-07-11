State Senator Gopal Reveals $100,000 Legislative Grant to Axelrod PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Through the efforts of State Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, a $100,000 grant supporting Axelrod PAC cultural arts programming was included in Governor Murphy's proposed budget last week. This funding will help support Axelrod PAC cultural and education programs impacting residents throughout the Monmouth County region. In a period of inflation impacting non-profit regional arts organizations, the grant helps make it possible for young and old alike to participate in the many affordable cultural and education programs provided by the Axelrod PAC. One Hundred Percent of the grant helps employ hundreds of dedicated arts professionals residing in NJ providing these services.



Senator Gopal has championed legislation to support the arts and provide aid for education and local businesses; he has provided property tax rebates for taxpayers, seniors and veterans; made life more affordable for seniors; made mental health services more accessible, improved public safety and has torn down barriers to employment and services for individuals with disabilities. His work as Chair of the Senate Education Committee, Vice-Chair of the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee, and as a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee has significantly benefited the citizenry of New Jersey. Senator Gopal also volunteers and supports many nonprofit organizations to assist people in need as the Founder and President of the Vin Gopal Civic Association, a 501c(3) organization dedicated to helping Monmouth County charities and individuals.



Assemblywomen Dr. Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. have both been advocates for affordable education programs and improving the quality of life in our community. In their first six months, they have championed legislation to ease teacher certification, create pilot programs for menstrual and diaper benefits, streamline affordable housing statements, and support school funding. Their legislative work in education and health services will benefit Monmouth County and NJ residents for years to come.



James Aaron, Vice-President of Axelrod, introduced Senator Gopal to the Axelrod’s outstanding work in arts education and community impact a number of years ago. He states that “This funding is a sterling example of the work that Senator Gopal does for the arts in Monmouth County. He has always been a supporter of nonprofits that provide opportunities for the entire community he serves regardless of race, creed, or religion. The Axelrod PAC is proud to be included as it provides the opportunity for people of all backgrounds to perform and be entertained by students and theatergoers throughout New Jersey.”



The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is a non-profit multi-disciplinary arts organization located in Ocean Township, NJ with a new second venue, Bell Theater, located in Holmdel, NJ. Incorporated in 2010, the mission is to produce diverse cultural programming to broaden the minds and imaginations of our community, to educate community members in various artistic disciplines by exposing them to the highest caliber of instructors and artists, and to improve the quality of life of our community through the exploration and love of the arts—music, dance, theater, fine arts and more. Professional theater, dance, concerts, films, and an Arts Academy are among the many cultural programs provided by the Axelrod PAC for the benefit of the community. The Axelrod PAC is a member of the NJ Theatre Alliance and is funded by the NJ State Council on the Arts.



