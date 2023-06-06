Stars Of NAPOLEAN DYNAMITE, Nikki Glaser, Tracy Morgan And Branford Marsalis On Sale At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces four new shows: Nikki Glaser on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 8 p.m.; The Branford Marsalis Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Tracy Morgan on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 8 p.m.; 20th Anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite Screening and Q&A with John Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 – 8 PM

$55-$105

For nearly two decades at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, Nikki Glaser has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy. Her show, THE NIKKI GLASER PODCAST, through iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network, is a daily companion podcast peppered with Nikki's sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well-informed, and laughing through life. In July of 2022, she headlined her first HBO comedy special, GOOD CLEAN FILTH, which has been nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 – 8 PM

$45-$105

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians and actors in his field. Known for starring on seven seasons of NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning 30 Rock, Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of a hit variety show. Morgan received an Emmy Nomination in the Supporting Actor category for his work and was nominated multiple years for the Supporting Actor NAACP Image Award. The cast of the show also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best Ensemble in a Comedy Series before the beloved series came to an end in January 2013. He was most recently seen on his No Disrespect nationwide stand-up tour.

Morgan can be seen in four seasons of TBS' The Last OG, which he also executive produced and starred in. He can be seen in Amazon's Coming 2 America alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Jermaine Fowler. He also appeared in Warner Brothers Scoob!, Paramount's What Men Want, opposite Taraji P. Henson, and voiced the role of “Fox” in Netflix's 2019 series Green Eggs & Ham.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 – 8 PM

$39-$79

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential and revered figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee is equally at home performing concertos with symphony orchestras and sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet. After more than three decades of existence with minimal personnel changes, this celebrated ensemble is revered for its uncompromising interpretation of a kaleidoscopic range of both original compositions and jazz and popular classics. After the Grammy‐nominated Upward Spiral, on which guest vocalist Kurt Elling was seamlessly integrated into the group, the Quartet has followed up with the Grammy‐nominated The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, its most emotionally wide‐ranging and melody driven collection to date. John Zeugner captured the impact of the Quartet in live performance in a recent concert review, calling it “casually confident, professional, cerebral, and supercharged with energy. The Branford Marsalis Quartet…was all of those adjectives and more.

20th Anniversary of Napoleon Dynamite Screening and Q&A

(Featuring John Heder, Efren Ramirez, Jon Gries)

Friday, March 8, 2024 – 7 PM

$45-$105

The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes it one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again.

This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite, followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members: Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

The live show – perfect for the whole family – is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic! The event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots)

