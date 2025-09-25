Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra To Return To The U.S. With Carnegie Hall Concert This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra (SPO) will return to the United States for the first time in over ten years under the baton of Music Director Jaap van Zweden. The tour will include a highly anticipated performance at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 27, 2025, as well as a multi-day residency at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University, running October 29–November 1.

At Carnegie Hall, the SPO will present the U.S. premiere of Inferno by Jung Jae-il, the award-winning composer of scores for Parasite and Squid Game. The program will also feature Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor performed by Deutsche Grammophon artist Bomsori Kim, and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. Composer Jung Jae-il will attend the New York premiere of his piece, which takes inspiration from the final passage of Italo Calvino’s Invisible Cities.

In Oklahoma, audiences will hear both orchestral and chamber music programs. Pianist Jaehong Park, who rose to international recognition at the 2021 Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition, will join the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. The residency will also feature the regional premiere of Donghoon Shin’s Upon His Ghostly Solitude, co-commissioned by the SPO.

Program Highlights

Monday, October 27, 2025 – Carnegie Hall (New York, NY)

Jung Jae-il: Inferno (U.S. Premiere)

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64 – Bomsori Kim, Violin

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor, Op. 27

Thursday, October 30, 2025 – The McKnight Center (Stillwater, OK)

Donghoon Shin: Upon His Ghostly Solitude (2023)

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor – Bomsori Kim, Violin

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – The McKnight Center (Stillwater, OK)

Jung Jae-il: Inferno

Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 – Jaehong Park, Piano

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68

Ticket Information

Tickets for Carnegie Hall start at $29.50 and are available at carnegiehall.org, by phone at 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office (57th Street and Seventh Avenue). For discount ticket program information, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts.

Tickets for The McKnight Center performances may be purchased at mcknightcenter.org.

About the Artists

Jaap van Zweden, one of today’s most in-demand conductors, began his tenure as SPO Music Director in 2024. He is internationally recognized for his leadership of the New York Philharmonic, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and in 2026 will become Music Director of Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.

Violinist Bomsori Kim is celebrated worldwide for her distinctive artistry and powerful interpretations, with acclaimed recordings on Deutsche Grammophon. Pianist Jaehong Park has earned global recognition for his prize-winning performances, quickly establishing himself as one of Korea’s most promising young soloists.

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has become one of Asia’s leading ensembles, with international tours across Europe, Asia, and North America, and acclaimed recordings with Deutsche Grammophon and BIS. The orchestra continues to champion Korean composers while collaborating with some of the world’s foremost artists.