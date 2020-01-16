Sensory-Inclusive Performance Of ALICE IN WONDERLAND At Kean University

Lewis Carroll's classic children's tale, Alice in Wonderland, will be presented at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, on the main campus of Kean University. This is a sensory-inclusive performance that is suitable for all audiences.

Faithful to the madness and lively humor of the original piece, this performance has a unique twist: the setting is no longer a garden but a library full of pop-up books! Each book is then a discovery and a door to the next adventure. The show is presented by Tout á Trac, a Montreal-based company that believes in theater as a springboard to the imagination. Tout á Trac invites the spectator to rediscover the very simple thing that we find, as a child, in front of a red curtain of theater, around a fire or in the arms of our parents - the bewitching magic of being told a story.

Prepare to be amazed by the ingenious set, which is an homage to reading. In this story, Alice refuses to do her homework. She prefers to play and daydream in her father's study, where she stumbles across a strange rabbit that nibbles on books. Wanting to stop him from eating the books, she follows him into his rabbit hole. That's where she discovers Wonderland, a world inhabited by many strange characters: an egg sitting on a wall who is afraid to fall, a philosopher caterpillar, a mad hatter and the queen of a castle of cards who loves to cut off heads.It's an intriguing universe where the rabbits are always late and where arguments lead to friendship.

This adaptation is filled with surprises that bring the colorful characters to life. Alice rejects her boring reality and invites us to question the world around us, leading us into a universe where anything is possible, a world of our own imagination.

Guests are invited to come early for pre-show crafts in the lobby, where they can create a crown to wear, just like the Queen of Hearts and also decorate a tea cup that they can bring home for their own tea party.

At this performance, Kean Stage will provide a comfortable setting for guests with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory, social and cognitive disabilities. Patrons are encouraged to get up and walk, jump, sing and dance; lights will be kept on, although dimmed, throughout the show. The sound levels will be consistent and at a lower volume and a quiet room will be available for those who become overwhelmed or need a break.

"Kean Stage has designed a program of sensory-friendly performances that are inclusive, sensitive to individuals with special needs and truly unique," said Ellen Hedden, clinical development coordinator for Kean University's School of Communication Disorders and Deafness. "By providing a truly 'no judgment' atmosphere, families can expect that shows labeled sensory-friendly will accommodate those with sensitivity to light, sound and crowded theater seating. Collaboration with speech/language pathologists at Kean's Nathan Weiss Graduate School, as well as hard work, research and dedication, have all combined to make Kean Stage a welcoming place for all."

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com. Wilkins Theatre is located at 1000 Morris Ave., Union, N.J. on Kean University's main campus.





