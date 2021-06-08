Sam Shepard Play Festival Announced Live On Stage In Englewood

Elusive playwright Sam Shepard is known for plays such as True West and Buried Child, as well as award-winning acting roles in films such as The Right Stuff.

The Black Box Performing Arts Center, located at 49 East Palisade Avenue, is excited to honor Shepard's work this summer in THE Sam Shepard FESTIVAL, which delivers vibrant script-in-hand performances of a diverse sampling of 5 raucous one-act plays by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

FOOL FOR LOVE, COWBOYS #2, THE HOLY GHOSTLY, THE UNSEEN HAND, and BACK BOG BEAST BAIT will appear in two exciting 'line-ups' on alternating evenings.

Embrace the style, rhythms, and landscape of Shepard's absurdist vision of the "American West" replete with cowboys, gunslingers, swamp-beasts, sultry lovers, seedy hotel rooms, space freaks, and a major dose of rock'n'roll!

General admission ickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com. It is recommended patrons reserve tickets in advance in order to guarantee seating! Please note that masks continue to be required of all audience members and there is no eating or drinking inside the theater. Patrons must continue to fill out a COVID Screening Form upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

Fool For Love is Presented in Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. Cowboys #2, The Holy Ghostly, The Unseen Hand, and Back Bog Beast Bait are Presented in Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals Inc. on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Titles may be subject to change