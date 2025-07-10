SOMETHING ROTTEN to be Presented at North Star Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, North Star Theater Company will present the smash Broadway hit Something Rotten!, a fast-paced musical comedy filled with hilarious showbiz nods and toe-tapping numbers. Directed by Kelly Dacus-Smith, with Assistant Director Jaime Villani and Music Director Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi, the production will run July 31 through August 3 at the Sussex County Technical School's McNeice Auditorium.

Set in 1595, Something Rotten! follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they struggle to write the world's first musical in the shadow of Shakespeare's fame. Packed with big laughs, show-stopping numbers, and outrageous references, this hilarious hit is a love letter to musical theater itself. Get ready for a wild, toe-tapping romp through history with a twist!

Youth Performers Shine in Something Rotten Jr. Performance Intensive

North Star's commitment to youth arts education continues with the Something Rotten Jr. Summer Performance Intensive, running July 14-25, weekdays from 9 AM to 3 PM. Open to rising 6th–12th graders, the program is led by director Sara Bartlett, assistant director Annie Lutz, music director Kevin Boehm and choreographer Heather Hollar, and will culminate in two public performances.