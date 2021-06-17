Romantic Musical THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Offers Concert Performances This Month

The American Theater Group, Somerset County's newest professional theater company, proudly presents the return of live theater with encore concerts of its critically acclaimed 2019 production of The Bridges of Madison County.

Based on the popular film and best-selling novel by Robert James Waller, the musical features a lush and enchanting score and tells the story of a Midwestern farm wife whose life is upended by a brief and passionate affair with a traveling photographer.

This is a wonderful opportunity to experience live theater in a beautiful outdoor setting, and see a performance that Broadway legend Joel Grey said was "Broadway-quality, and then some" when attending ATG's 2019 production.

The entire cast of the original ATG production with the full Tony award-winning orchestration played by Broadway musicians.

More information can be found at www.americantheatergroup.org.