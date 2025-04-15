Review: ¡VOS! at Two River Theater Intrigues with a Compelling Story

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“It’s hard to know what side people are really on.” by Sophia in ¡VOS

Two River Theater (TRT) is currently presenting ¡VOS!, an intriguing and compelling new play written by Christina Pumariega. This two-hander is deftly directed by Nicole A. Watson, the Artistic Director of Playwrights Center in Minneapolis. The show will be presented in the Marion Huber Theater through Sunday, April 27th with matinee and evening performances available. The time is right for this show as it shines a light on relevant personal and political issues.

The story tells of the lives of four women. Annie and Sofia reside in Palermo, Buenos Aires from December 1975 to April 1976 and are caught up in the political upheaval of the “Dirty War.” Four decades later, an American woman, Ana returns to her birthplace in Buenos Aires where renowned practitioner, Dr. Cossi assists Ana with IVF and her deep desire to be a mother. The play makes thoughtful interconnections as it portrays the struggle for social justice in the face of Argentina’s fascism; the bravery and fortitude of women; and the significance of family.

The cast includes Christina Pumariega as Annie/Sofia and Alexandra Silber as Dr. Cossi/Ana. The two actors assume their roles seamlessly as they make quick effective character changes and also transition through the times. Pumariega and Silber’s performances in ¡VOS! are gripping.

The Creative Team has done a remarkable job of bringing the setting for ¡VOS! to the Red Bank stage. The Team includes scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III; costume design by Raquel Barreto; lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera; sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar; and projection design by Kelly Colburn. The Production Stage Manager is Jynelly Rosario; Dramaturg is Sarah Rose Leonard; Intimacy Coordinator is Alex Might; Dialects are by Rosie Berrido; and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting/Joseph Gery.

¡VOS! has been honored as a recipient of an “Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.” The show proves to be an insightful examination of people over several generations in Argentina. It’s a unique well-crafted story, finely presented. We applaud TRT’s Artistic Director, Justin Waldman and Managing Director, Nora DeVeau-Rosen for making ground-breaking theatre available to metro area audiences.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For more information and tickets to ¡VOS! please visit Two River Theater and call 732.345.1400. Contact them at info@trtc.org.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

Reader Reviews