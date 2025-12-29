Dimitri Zafeiropoulos of estiatorio Milos Shares Beverage Trends for 2026

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dimitri Zafeiropoulos, Wine Director at estiatorio Milos, is seeing beverage trends shape up for 2026 and he shared some of his insights with our readers. There are two locations of estiatorio Milos in New York City with one in Midtown and the other is in Hudson Yards. We like that they serve special three-course pre-theatre and post-theatre menus in addition to their a la carte choices.

With one of the most extensive Greek wine programs in the U.S., Dimitri Zafeiropoulos has long focused on provenance, balance, and storytelling, and his outlook for 2026 reflects a broader shift toward depth and intention in beverage programs.

He is seeing growing momentum around heritage and indigenous grape varieties, particularly from regions like Greece, Portugal, and Georgia, as drinkers look beyond the standard international grapes and gravitate toward wines that offer a stronger sense of place and value. This is an area where Milos has been ahead of the curve for years, with a Greek wine list built around more than 30 indigenous and heritage varieties.

Dimitri is also watching the continued evolution of No and Lo beverages, which are moving beyond simple alcohol-free swaps and toward more thoughtful, functional drinks. Looking ahead, he sees programs incorporating fermentation, probiotics, and layered flavors, with an emphasis on creating options that feel as considered and satisfying as their alcoholic counterparts. At Milos, this includes plans to expand No and Lo offerings using Greek herbs, spices, and resins across locations.

On the flavor side, Asian influences are continuing to show up in more nuanced ways, particularly through lower-ABV bases and tea-driven profiles. Ingredients like sake, shochu, and hojicha are gaining traction for their complexity and versatility, with hojicha in particular emerging as a favorite for its nutty, cocoa-like character that works across both beverages and desserts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of estiatorio Milos