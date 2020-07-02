Registration Open For Kids' Summer Acting Workshops And Mercer Activity Camps

Would your child love to participate in theater, dance, vocal music, visual arts, sports, wilderness-training and other fun and educational activities with small groups of kids who share the same interests? Registration is underway for the 2020 Tomato Patch Visual and Performing Arts Virtual Workshops and Mercer Activity Camp summer sessions at Mercer County Community College (MCCC).

Created for kids from fourth through twelfth grade, families have the option to register for virtual or traditional on-campus (in person) one-week or three-week sessions where children have the opportunity to explore and create. Based at the college's West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road, all on-site camp activities will include Covid-19 CDC safety-first precautions.

"We received the green light to get our live Mercer Activity On-Campus Camp going, so we are rolling out some amazing in-person workshops for kids age seven to seventeen with extensive Covid-19 precautions in place," said Kitty Getlik, Artistic Director for the Kelsey Theatre. "The sessions will allow kids to be kids again and be together in a fun, structured and safe learning environment."

Tomato Patch Virtual Workshops begin July 6 and Mercer Activity On-Campus Camp begins July 27 with full- or half-day activities running Monday through Thursday, with two special Friday programs in theatre. In addition, the very popular Master Class in Acting will take place live on campus starting July 27.

Tomato Patch's Virtual Workshops are offered in two three-week sessions with Session I for grades 8-12 and Session II for grades 4-7. The workshops include fun and personalized learning that attract many returning students year-after-year.

