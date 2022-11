Recuperan En Exposición El Trabajo De Margarita Nelken En El Campo De La Crítica De Arte

As part of the Performers Theatre Workshop's Professional Track, designed for students who are currently working professionally or who aspire to work professionally - Jeff Howell led a masterclass! The ProTrack students learned so much!

November 17, 2022

PEAK Performances at Montclair State University will present the world premiere of The Night Falls, choreographed and directed by Troy Schumacher (New York City Ballet and BalletCollective), with story and lyrics by Karen Russell (Swamplandia!, Vampires in the Lemon Grove), and music and lyrics by Ellis Ludwig-Leone (San Fermin), February 9–12.