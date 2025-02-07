Pioneering COLOR & LIGHT FESTIVAL Illuminates Asbury Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On March 21and 22, 2025, the historic seaside town of Asbury Park will host the inaugural Color & Light Festival, a groundbreaking event set to redefine the cultural landscape of New Jersey and the Tri-State Area.

The festival will transform the façade of Asbury Park's iconic Paramount Theatre with dazzling projection mapping “shows” set to music. Six award-winning, visionary creative teams from Hungary, Ukraine, Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the US will debut original works of animated storytelling, creating the illusion that The Paramount Theatre's architecture is physically transforming. This art form relies on meticulously tailored 3D animations, detailed structural calculations and finely crafted musical compositions to make buildings appear as if they're morphing before the audience's eyes.

This FREE to the public festival is a collaboration between PolyOne, a multidisciplinary arts and entertainment Web3 platform headquartered in Asbury Park, and LUMA, America's premier projection arts festival.

Beyond the main attractions, attendees can explore a Parkside Gallery, featuring a curated selection of emerging and established multidisciplinary digital artists. This gallery will showcase a diverse array of Web3 artworks, highlighting the fusion of technology and creativity that defines the modern creative renaissance. Works of Light Sculpture will also be featured on the festival grounds and in Sunset Park.

The Color & Light Festival is more than just a visual spectacle; it's a celebration of community and culture, both locally and internationally, with a family-friendly, inclusive theme of “It takes all our colors to achieve light.”

Festival goers can support a variety of pop-up artisans, enjoy an array of culinary delights from local food vendors, and explore the many seaside shops and restaurants that Asbury Park has to offer.

“As a first-of-its-kind event in New Jersey and the Tri-State Area, Color & Light Festival promises an unforgettable experience that blends art, technology and our collective human story. Our hope is to bring unity and light into our world through the power of creation. Welcoming residents and visitors alike, Color & Light aims to set a new standard for tech-arts and cultural events in our region. We're thrilled to be partnered with LUMA, to bring something magical and community-building to NJ and beyond” says Color & Light Festival and PolyOne Founder, Shawn Emamjomeh.

For more information on artist submission guidelines, vendor opportunities and volunteer applications, please visit www.colorandlight.io

