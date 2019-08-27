Pink Martini Comes To MPAC In Early October

Mayo Performing Arts Center presents the biggest little orchestra around - Pink Martini featuring lead singer China Forbes -- on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8 pm. International vocalist Meow Meow will be Pink Martini's special guest. Tickets are $39-$89.



This concert will include popular favorites from the band's 23 year career as well as songs from their latest release, Je dis oui!, taking the audience on a musical trip around the world from France to Iran, Armenia to South Africa and more.



Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world - crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop - Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini in 1994 to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks. Twenty years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.



Named One of the Top Performers of the Year by the New Yorker, multi-award winning Meow Meow has been called "Sensational" (the Times UK), "diva of the highest order" (New York Post), "The Queen of Chanson" by the Berliner Zeitung, and "a phenomenon" by the Australian press. Meow's most recent album Hotel Amour is a collaboration with Pink Martini bandleader Thomas Lauderdale and members of the Pink Martini band. The album is the result of a decade long musical love affair between Meow and Thomas, that began when she performed at Portland's TBA festival in 2009. Aside from releasing and touring on Hotel Amour this spring, Meow Meow has just wrapped up filming the musical CATS with Judy Dench, Taylor Swift, Ian McCellan and Idris Elba. The film will be out in theaters in early 2020.







