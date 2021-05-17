PSEG True Diversity Film Series Presents: Economic Justice: Poverty, Injustice, and Racism FREE on Zoom on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Can equality ever be achieved without economic justice? What strategies are available to mitigate the persistence of poverty in urban communities, which disproportionately affects Black citizens?

Join in for the next PSEG True Diversity Film screening at NJPAC, when they'll talk about the overlapping conditions that trap those living in cities in poverty.

Before you'll meet, they'll screen the new documentary RUST, which focuses on Newark as a microcosm of the effects that deindustrialization, racism, and mass incarceration can have on the lives of the working poor, especially people of color.

This season, the films NJPAC will present through the PSEG True Diversity Film Series will focus on social and racial justice. To continue these presentations safely during the pandemic, this series now follows a book club model: You'll watch the selected films in our homes, on our own time, then come together online to discuss them with panelists who can offer context.

They encourage you to view RUST on your own schedule; if you register for the event, you will receive a link allowing you to watch the film on May 22 and May 23. Then, join us for a virtual panel discussion at 7 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021. Their panel will be moderated by Dr. Leslie Wilson , professor of History at Montclair State University, who's specialized in the study of environmental racism, community development, and the history of African Americans.

Our panelists will include Barry Bluestone, professor Emeritus at Northeastern University, Marylou and Jerome Bongiorno, directors of Rust, Lawrence Hamm, chairman of the People's Organization for Progress (pop) and Chigozie Onyema, Newark based attorney and organizer.

RUST is the third in Marylou & Jerome Bongiorno's 3Rs Trilogy of documentary films on urban America, featuring their home city of Newark, which began with REVOLUTION '67, about the Newark riots/rebellion of 1967, and continued with THE RULE, which tackled urban school reform. RUST is a production of Bongiorno Productions Inc., in association with KTWU. RUST premieres on national PBS on May 18, 2021 (check local listings).