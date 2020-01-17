PROOF Will Be Performed at the Mile Square Theatre to Raise Funds for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Research

The award winning play "Proof" by David Auburn will be performed at the Mile Square Theatre to raise funds for G.I.S.T. (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Research). Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, "Proof combines elements of mystery and surprise with old-fashioned storytelling to provide a compelling evening of theater... {PROOF is a} smart and compassionate play of ideas", says the New York Daily News. Variety said, "{Proof is a} wonderfully funny, ambitiously constructed piece of work."

Directed by Cynthia Rowberg and performed by Brit Bur as Catherine, James Morgan as Robert, Leo Grinberg as Hal, and Sarah Pharaon as Claire, "Proof" will be an absorbing evening of theater, as well as raise money for a good cause. Funds raised for G.I.S.T. will be sent to the UC San Diego Foundation where Dr. Jason Sicklick heads the on-going development of the Moores Cancer Center. You can help advance discoveries in GIST cancer research by supporting this show.

The performance is in honor of Merak Melikian Hatounian, who is currently undergoing treatment for the disease. His mother, Debra Melikian, is a graduate of River Dell High School in Oradell, N.J. Director Cynthia Rowberg and Producer Donald Mann are classmates of Debra.

Rose & Mann Productions will stage 4 performances on February 6, 7, and 8 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday February 9th at 2 pm. Tickets are $50.00 and available on Brown Paper Tickets. (www.brownpapertickets.com)





