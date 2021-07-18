North Star Theater Company Will Perform Cabaret 'And Now Back To The Show' Showcasing Broadway Hits This Month

North Star Theater Company is 'painting the town' and 'all that jazz' with its upcoming summer cabaret, "And Now Back To The Show," featuring show stopping numbers from musicals coming back to Broadway this Fall. Musical selections are from "Chicago," Hamilton," "The Waitress," "Moulin Rouge," "Jagged Little Pill," and "Hadestown," and among other Broadway hit musicals.

Audience members will be seated at cabaret-style tables to enjoy the intimacy of the performance. Performances will be held on Friday, July 23, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at 21 Kennedy Avenue in Ogdensburg, located in the ground floor of the First Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens over 65-years old. Visit www.northstartheater.org for tickets.

"For over a year, the theater industry has been shut down and many of us have been waiting to get back on stage to perform live again," said Alexander "Alex" McCully, of Newton, director and a performer of NSTC's "And Now Back to the Show." McCully continued, "It's exciting news that Broadway will once again light up, that theaters across the country are opening, and live audiences are filling the seats."

The performers of NSTC's cabaret include Felicia Artrip, Eliza Halteman and Zachary Halteman of Andover; Elena Spagna of Jefferson; Kora Garcia of Hampton; Jaydeep Mukherjee and Alex McCully of Newton; and Molly McQueeney and Christopher Motto of Sparta. The production team includes stage manager Zachary Halteman; sound designer Jodi Halteman of Andover; lighting designer Scott Rogoff of Sparta; and artistic director and producer, Allison Ognibene of Sparta.

North Star Theater Company will also be performing on August 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta and at the Farm and Horse Show in Augusta on August 12, at 2 p.m.