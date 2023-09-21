Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Now Playing at The Blue Moon Theatre

The Blue Moon Theatre transforms the stage from a quiet English home to a foggy haunted house before your eyes making it a perfect show to begin the Halloween season.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Noel Coward's BLITHE SPIRIT Now Playing at The Blue Moon Theatre

Prepare to laugh and be spooked as Blue Moon Theatre presents Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit", a classic comedy of eerie proportions. Directed by Cheryl Stark the show runs two weekends through September 24th at 8pm on Friday and Saturday evenings and 2pm on Sunday matinees.

Charles Condomine (Andrew Fralinger) is a mystery novelist and remarried widower. He lives with his second wife, the picture perfect Ruth (Angela Robb), in a charming house in Kent. Their calm lives turn upside down when they hire a new maid, the excitable and nervous Edith (Mia Caruso), and when Charles gets the idea to write a mystery novel about a homicidal medium. To do research for his book Charles hires the wacky mystic Madame Arcati (Nance Reeves) to come to his house along with their skeptical friends Dr. (Pete McMahon) and Mrs. (Annette Devitt) Bradman for a séance. However the séance doesn't turn out to be what Charles expects when the spirit of his first wife, the flirty and fiery Elvira (Cassandra Bare), is conjured and no one can see or hear her but him. Elvira delights in wreaking havoc throughout the Condomine house, much to the chagrin of the usually calm and collected Ruth.

With direction by Cheryl Stark, set design and special effects by George Lipari, and lighting design by Jolee Farrah the Blue Moon Theatre transforms the stage from a quiet English home to a foggy haunted house before your eyes making it a perfect show to begin the Halloween season.

"Blithe Spirit" is being produced with a special arrangement by Concord Theatricals. For ticket information click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blithe-spirit-by-noel-coward-tickets-678818252667

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre can hold less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit Click Here for more information about upcoming events and tickets.




