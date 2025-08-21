NiCori Studios To Offer Teen Ensemble Production Of CHICAGO: Teen Edition And Adult Cabaret Classes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NiCori Studios & Productions will open registration for the NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble production of CHICAGO: Teen Edition and two levels of Adult Cabaret classes this fall. All upcoming intensive classes will be directed by NYC cabaret singer Corinna Sowers Adler, who has been nominated for the Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award by her students every year since 2015.

The NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble will spend the semester working on a full-length production of Chicago: Teen Edition. The program will emphasize singing, acting, and Bob Fosse–inspired choreography. Open to students ages 13–18, the class will meet Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m. beginning February 26, 2025, at Watchung Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield, NJ. Tuition is $750, and the course will culminate in performances January 29–31, 2026.

Adult Cabaret Class Level One will introduce students ages 19 and up to the art of cabaret, focusing on singing, storytelling, and audience engagement. Classes will run September 7 through November 9, 2025, and will conclude with a student performance on November 9 at 1 p.m. at Lucy’s Parlor Speakeasy in East Rutherford, NJ. Tuition is $475.

Cabaret Class Level Two, limited to five students, will provide more individualized instruction for those who have completed Level One and are interested in building a solo cabaret act. Classes will also run September 7 through November 9, 2025, with a culminating performance on November 9 at 6 p.m. at Lucy’s Parlor Speakeasy. Tuition is $575.

Payment plans and partial scholarships will be available. For more information, email nicoristudios@gmail.com.

Ticketing and Registration

All classes will take place at Watchung Presbyterian Church, 375 Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Spaces are limited. For more information and to register, visit nicoristudios.com.