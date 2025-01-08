New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Submissions From Caregivers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey professional and family caregivers are invited to submit all forms of creative writing, including prose, poetry, and theatrical pieces that reflect the theme of caregiving or the personal healing experience. Selected pieces will be woven together by professional theatre artists into an evening of readings celebrating, exploring, and bearing witness to the caregiving experience. Anyone who identifies as a caregiver is invited to submit their writing by February 14, 2025 at https://njtheatrealliance.org/healing-voices. ​

​

“This is the ninth year of the Healing Voices project, and we are delighted to partner with McCarter Theatre Center, and Premiere Stages,” said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. “Caregiving and caring for one another is essential to the fabric of our society. Whether someone is a professional healthcare worker, a caregiver for a spouse or relative with a disability, or a parent caring for a child, these stories show the incredible compassion and strength of people who spend their time and energy to care for others. The New Jersey Theatre Alliance is proud to be able to support our member theatres in lifting up these important voices through this program.”

​

All entries must be original works and must not have previously been published. All pieces should reflect the theme of caregiving, in whatever way resonates with the writer. Pieces that explore the personal healing experience will also be considered.

​

"Healing Voices showcases deeply personal stories that will resonate with anyone who has persevered through illness, loss, and healing,” said Nick Gandiello of Premiere Stages. “The featured pieces often display acts of grace in a variety of settings; they find both heartbreak and humor in some of life's biggest challenges. We are honored to help share these exceptional reflections on caregiving."

​

Anyone who identifies as a caregiver is invited to submit their writing by February 14, 2025 at https://njtheatrealliance.org/healing-voices.

Comments