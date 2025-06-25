New Jersey Symphony to Present The Chamber Music After Hours Summer Series In Jersey City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Symphony is back in Jersey City this summer with the Chamber Music After Hours series on select Wednesday nights through July and into August.

The Chamber Music After Hours series is a return of the New Jersey Symphony to Jersey City's Provost Square Plaza—in front of the future Symphony Center venue at 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ—after a very successful first season of presenting chamber music performances through summer 2024.

Area residents and community members from across Hudson County and beyond greatly enjoyed the sound of music filling the plaza. The concerts also featured guest performers who occasionally add a visual element the program, such as the dancers from Kulture Kool.

The 2025 series expands on the favorite themes from last season while also providing new experiences, such as a program featuring East Asian music and a concert that explores the idea of home featuring an appearance by Allison Loggins-Hull, the New Jersey Symphony's Resident Artistic Partner.

These free events are open for all Jersey City residents and beyond to enjoy. No reservations are required. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating. There are many options nearby for beverages and food, and some events may feature on-site vendors.

Chamber Music After Hours Series



Patriotic Favorites

Wednesday, July 2 at 6 pm, Provost Square Plaza, 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players

John Dent trumpet

Angela Gosse trumpet

Andrea Menousek horn

Levi Boylan trombone

Wesley Krygsman tuba

With Independence Day on the horizon, enjoy patriotic tunes and American favorites played by brass musicians of the New Jersey Symphony. More information.

This concert is sponsored by the PSEG Foundation.

An Evening of Chamber Music with Allison Loggins-Hull

Wednesday, July 16 at 6 pm, Provost Square Plaza, 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ

Allison Loggins-Hull flute

New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players

Join the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players and Resident Artistic Partner and flutist Allison Loggins-Hull for a program that explores the idea of home through music. More information.

Sounds of the Rising Sun

Wednesday, July 30 at 6 pm, Provost Square Plaza, 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ

New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players

Embark on a musical journey featuring the rich culture of East Asia. With a selection of traditional Chinese songs and contemporary works by Asian composers in arrangements by American composers, this performance will immerse you in the festivities and stories of Asia as you hear Eastern music performed on Western instruments. More information.

The Music of India with Kulture Kool

Wednesday, August 13 at 6 pm, Provost Square Plaza, 151 Bay Street, Jersey City, NJ

Kulture Kool co-curators & dancers

Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury sitar

