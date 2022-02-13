New Jersey Repertory Company Announces 2022 Season

The New Jersey Repertory Company announced their 2022 season today, February 13th. The theatre company, founded in 1997, will stage four productions from now through August.

Kicking off the season is The Promotion by John Giovannetti. Trish and Josh are coworkers and good friends. When they're both up for the same promotion, they're pushed to their limits. Just how far are they willing to go to get ahead. The show is a comedy about surviving in this dog-eat-dog world of business. The production is now in its final week of shows, with the last showings to be held on February 17th, 18th, and 19th at 8pm, with matinee productions on February 19th at 3pm and the closing performance on February 20th at 2pm. The show is a world premiere and is directed by Evan Bergman with a cast including John Caliendo, Phillip Clark, Anja Lee, and Sophia Parola. For tickets, click here.

The next production in the season is The Forest by Lia Romeo. The production is a play about life, love, and fairytales. The show is a world premiere that will be directed by directed by SuzAnne Barabas and features a cast of Armando Acevedo, Dana Brooke, Christopher Grant, and Jenny O'Hara. The Forest will run from March 17th through April 10th with tickets from $55.00. Tickets can be purchased here.

From June 9th through July 10th, the New Jersey Repertory Company will stage The Pin-Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter. From The Andrew Sisters to hip hop, from World War I to Afghanistan, The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters home from our troops overseas. While singing at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters that go back a hundred years. Inspired by what they find - funny, romantic, and heartbreaking, the ladies put on a show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. The production is an East-Coast premiere and is written by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin. The show is also directed by James Hindman and music directed by Jeffrey Lodin. The cast is to be announced, but tickets can be purchased here.

The seasons closes out with The Hummingbirds: A Comedy of Menace, which will run from August 4th through the 28th. Been unemployed too long? At the Unemployment Bureau, we can place you in a job you may not be qualified for or a job that's not safe, but you will do it. Because if you can walk, you can work! The Hummingbirds is a comic-drama set in the future, which may be closer than you think. The cast is to be determined, but the play is written by Garret Jon Groenveld and will be directed by SuzAnne Barabas. For tickets, click here.

For more informations about the New Jersey Repertory Company, visit their website.