New Jersey Performing Arts Center Will Present Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

"Big Girls Don't Cry." "Walk Like a Man." "Sherri." "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Nothing says '60s doo wop like Frankie Valli.

One of the most distinctive voices in all of American music, Frankie's dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend. And The Four Seasons are hotter than ever thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the life and times of the Newark rock 'n' rollers. For over five decades, Frankie and The Four Seasons have been a top concert draw on stages coast-to-coast and around the world.

Tickets to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are On-Sale Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You