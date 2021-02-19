New Jersey Performing Arts Center Announces Two New Virtual Shows Live From Nashville

As New Jersey Performing Arts Center continues to be shut down due to the impact of COVID-19 for in-person performances, NJPAC continues to entertain fans and audiences by offering virtual one-of-a-kind performances. NJPAC has announced Live From Nashville two incredible virtual performances, See live-streamed performances by multi-platinum hit rock band 3 DOORS DOWN on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. EST.; and then on March 6th at 8:00 p.m. it is American treasure, singer, songwriter and performer, Brandy Clark.

Audiences will enjoy 3 DOORS DOWN as they celebrate their 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut album The Better Life with a live show streaming from Nashville, TN right to your living room. This virtual concert will feature the full band playing all their greatest hits "Kryptonite," "Here Without You," "When I'm Gone" and so much more. Front man and celebrated songwriter Brad Arnold shares, "As a band, we didn't get to play together last year so we're looking forward to rocking these virtual shows for our fans across the world and looking forward to hitting the road later in 2021." Be sure to reserve screens early by visiting 3 Doors Down Nashville Concert.

In addition to 3 Doors Down, NJPAC announces an exclusive virtual performance from Nashville by eight-time GRAMMY nominee, singer and extraordinary songwriter Brandy Clark. In celebration of Clark's one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album, Your Life is a Record, Brandy Clark will take to the stage live online from Nashville, TN on Saturday, March 6, at 8 PM EST. Clark will perform hit songs including, "Who You Thought I Was," "Love Can Go To Hell," "Hold My Hand" and more.