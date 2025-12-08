 tracker
David And Tamela Mann To Bring Love And Relationship Tour To NJPAC In April 2026

The duo will appear in Newark for one night only.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
David And Tamela Mann To Bring Love And Relationship Tour To NJPAC In April 2026 Image

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will welcome David and Tamela Mann for their Love and Relationship Tour on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. The event will feature live music, storytelling, and onstage conversation centered on themes of marriage, family, and personal experience.

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIP TOUR

David and Tamela Mann are known for their roles in Tyler Perry’s films and television productions, as well as for Tamela’s work as a Grammy-winning gospel vocalist. Their live appearances blend personal anecdotes with musical performance and comedic elements.

The program will include discussions about navigating relationships and family life, alongside performances of Tamela’s music and comedic segments from David.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. through NJPAC.org, by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888-466-5722), or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark.



