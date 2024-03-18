New Jersey Ballet Returns to NJPAC With Lauren Lovette World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Ballet under the extraordinary vision of the Company's Artistic Director Maria Kowroski, will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a weekend performance series, Friday-Saturday, May 3-4, 2024. The program centers around the world premeire of Lauren Lovette's Jewel Box. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at NJPAC.org/dance.

Inspired by the delicate and intricate workings of an old jewelry box's mechanism, Jewel Box is an innovative ballet by former New York City Ballet principal dancer and current Resident Choreographer for the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Lauren Lovette. The Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy Award- winning composer Kevin Puts granted Lovette the extraordinary opportunity to choreograph this new ballet to the dynamic and evocative score of his 25-minute powerhouse, Concerto for Orchestra.

"I am so excited to be working with New Jersey Ballet. The dancers are next level extraordinary and I am inspired every time I step in the studio. The dream is to have music that is new that goes along with the movement and I feel blessed that Kevin Puts brought this music to me."

LAUREN LOVETTE

Lovette's work is celebrated for its emotional depth, inventive choreography and the unique ability to tell compelling stories through dance. Jewel Box explores the enchanting world hidden within the confines of an antique jewelry box, focusing on the elegance and grace of the ballerina figure that resides at its heart. This unique ballet brings to life the ballerina's solo dance, with the third movement featuring her in a breathtaking display of slow-motion turns on pointe. Supported by three male dancers, who ensure her stability in a representation of the mechanical supports within the jewelry box, she becomes the radiant centerpiece of the production, donned in the only long tutu among the cast. In stark contrast, the other dancers eschew traditional ballet attire to embody the braille-like texture of the music box's mechanism, each movement symbolizing individual notes played by the metal comb. This approach not only showcases the athleticism and versatility of the New Jersey Ballet's dancers but also serves as a visual interpretation of Puts' dynamic score, creating a multisensory experience that bridges music, dance and storytelling.



Other program highlights include: Purcell Suite, with choreography for 12 women by one of the most exciting talents of this generation, Harrison Ball, and costumes by renowned fashion designer Zac Posen; and Murder Ballades, an exuberant piece inspired by dark American folk songs with buoyant choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer, director, filmmaker and dancer based in New York City - Justin Peck. Peck is Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor of New York City Ballet.



This event is part of NJPAC's M&T Bank Dance Series.