New Brunswick Performing Arts Center Will Open This Fall

According to News12 New Jersey, The New Brunswick Performing Arts Center will officially open this fall! The center will feature a 462-seat theatre, 252-seat playhouse, and three rehearsal studios.

This new building will replace the outdated theatres, George Street Playhouse and Crossroads Theater.

According to the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center official website, the initiative will transform New Brunswick's Downtown Cultural Arts District ensuring that New Brunswick continues as a regional hub for the performing arts.

In addition to the theatre spaces, the project also includes 207 residential rental apartments and public parking. The overall redevelopment project represents over $170 million in total investment and will be one of the most significant urban initiatives in the state.

