NUNSENSE Comes to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Tainted food, nuns in freezers, and lots of laughs are in store when The MTM Players brings the hilarious musical comedy "Nunsense" to the Kelsey Theatre stage, April 19 to May 5, on Mercer County Community College's (MCCC) West Windsor Campus.

After a bad batch of vichyssoise accidentally kills off 52 of the Little Sisters of Hoboken by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God), the survivors empty the coffers to bury the deceased, but run out of cash before the last few bodies can be laid to rest. With the remaining deceased nuns on ice in the kitchen freezer, they decide to stage a variety show to raise the extra funds they need. But - will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret?

With hilarious talent acts, tongue-in-cheek musical numbers, and help from the audience, "Nunsense" - the third longest running musical in Off-Broadway history - has grown into an international sensation since its premier in 1985, with more than 8,000 productions worldwide in 26 languages. The show was written and scored by Dan Goggin, and won the 1986 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Off-Broadway Musical, Best Book, and Best Music. In 1994 "Nunsense" was produced for television, starring Rue McClanahan as Mother Superior.

The talented ensemble cast features Margo Mullin of Maple Shade, N.J., as Reverend Mother Sister Mary Regina; Gem Perkins of Morrisville, Pa., as Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices; Christi Marie of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Sister Robert Anne; Alexis Bellhorn of Brick Township, N.J., as Sister Mary Amnesia; and Emersyn Rath of Shamong, N.J., as Sister Mary Leo.

"Nunsense" is directed by Rob Michael Lasky and produced by Rob Michael Lasky and Deb Lasky. Other members of the production team include Musical Director Joe Nappi, Choreographer Emily O'Sullivan, Stage Manager Christine Heffron, Set Designer Shawn Simmons, Lighting Designer Jackson Siegel, Sound Engineer Eric Collins, Costume Design by Rittzy Productions, Props Designer Philip Reischick, and Assistant Stage Manager Rachel Piscopo.

Dates and showtimes for the nine live performances of "Nunsense" are Friday April 19 and April 26, and Saturday, April 20, April 27, and May 4 at 8 p.m. Afternoon performances are Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, April 21, April 28, and May 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.