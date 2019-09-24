NJSO Presents US Premiere Of Qigang Chen's LA JOIE DE LA SOUFFRANCE With Ning Feng
The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Xian Zhang present the US premiere of Qigang Chen's La joie de la souffrance with violinist Ning Feng, November 7-9. In addition to the NJSO co-commission from Chen, Feng performs Saint-Saëns' Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. The program also features a pair of orchestral showpieces: Falla's Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat and Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espagnol.
Performances take place on November 7 at 1:30 pm and November 9 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and on November 10 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.
NJ Advance Media praised Feng's "thrilling" first engagement with the NJSO in 2018: "[Feng's] Strad seemed to be floating as his fingers and hands were playing so fast there would be no way of holding the weight in his hands-this brief passage elicited gasps from more than a few people lucky enough to be inside NJPAC Saturday night to witness this memorable debut."
Concert tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.
NJSO Accent events include a Prelude Performance by the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra on November 7 at 12:30 pm and pre-concert Classical Conversations on November 9 at 7 pm and November 10 at 2 pm. The NJSO will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Orchestra's annual Toys for Tots drive. Learn more at njsymphony.org/accents.
Learn more about the program at njsymphony.org/ningfeng.