NJPAC’s HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY Returns to Chambers Plaza for 2025 Summer Concert Series

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has officially launched its 2025 season of Horizon Sounds of the City, Newark’s free outdoor summer concert series, returning to Thursday nights through August 7. All performances are held at 5:00 PM in the newly redesigned Chambers Plaza, NJPAC’s “front yard,” which reopened earlier this year following a major renovation.

This season marks the first time the concert series is held in the reimagined plaza, which now features a permanent lawn, improved lighting and sound, and expanded gathering space. The redesign is part of NJPAC’s $336 million redevelopment project, which aims to transform the campus into a vibrant, arts-centric neighborhood by 2027.

“For almost 30 years, Horizon Sounds of the City has been the summer's best party,” said NJPAC President and CEO John Schreiber. “But in this reimagined space, with a bigger dance floor, new lights, audio equipment and more, these performances will be even more exciting.”

Each Thursday performance offers a festival-like atmosphere with food trucks, giveaways, and community resource tables, in addition to music from globally recognized artists and local talent.

Concert Schedule:

Lyfe Jennings – Thursday, July 17 @ 5PM

The R&B singer-songwriter and platinum-selling artist brings his deeply personal hits, including “Must Be Nice,” to kick off the mainstage lineup.

DJ Tunez – Thursday, July 24 @ 5PM

With a live band and signature blend of Afrobeats, hip hop, and club tracks, DJ Tunez delivers a high-energy set designed to keep the plaza dancing.

Cimafunk – Thursday, July 31 @ 5PM

The GRAMMY-nominated Afro-Cuban funk star brings his globally celebrated sound to Newark in a performance hailed by NPR as “a euphoric soul train.”

MC Lyte – Thursday, August 7 @ 5PM

Hip hop pioneer and cultural icon MC Lyte closes the series with a set that bridges generations, from her groundbreaking hit “Ruffneck” to her ongoing legacy.

Community Spotlight:

Opening acts will feature student performers from NJPAC’s Arts Training programs and poets from the Dodge Poetry initiative. On opening night, NJPAC and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey will also host a healthy food drive benefiting the Growing Healthy Pantries initiative. Guests are encouraged to bring shelf-stable donations (no glass, bottled drinks, or baby food).

For more information, visit njpac.org.