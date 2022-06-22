NJPAC Announces New Fall Shows Going On Sale Friday

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents new shows to take place this fall. Mom of six Jen Fulwiler is "Minivan Fabulous" in her new standup comedy tour on Saturday, September 17th at 8PM.



Daniel Habif, Writer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, known as one of the best and most important Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world will take to the stage at NJPAC on Thursday, October 6 at 8PM. In the last two years, Motivational speaker, Habif appeared in over 320 conferences, in more than 170 cities achieving resounding success and helping people all over the world.



Comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster is back on tour! Known for her smash-hit standup specials, Feimster will perform at NJPAC on Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 8PM



Los Tigres del Norte have reigned supreme as the kings of norteño for half a century, see this legendary band as they return to NJPAC on Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 8PM



German guitarist, composer, and producer Ottmar Liebert and his band, Luna Negra perform live at NJPAC on Sunday, October 30 @ 7PM. Ottmar's distinctive fusion of Spanish flamenco and Southwest new age have garnered him fans around the world-along with multiple platinum albums and five GRAMMY nominations.



Icons Dee Dee Bridgewater and Savion Glover come together for a special presentation and interpretation of jazz, dance, and improvisation like you've never seen before. There will be two magical performances on Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 3PM and 7:30PM.



Tickets to see these exciting shows go on-sale Friday, June 24th at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Jen Fulwiler

Saturday, September 17 @ 8PM

Victoria Theater

$39.50



Mom of six Jen Fulwiler is "Minivan Fabulous" in her new standup comedy tour. If you're a fan, you've already laughed at all her viral comedy sketches on TikTok and Instagram. You've listened to her hilarious podcast, This Is Jen. You've watched her Amazon Prime comedy special, The Naughty Corner. You've read her books-Something Other than God, One Beautiful Dream and Your Blue Flame. Now's your chance to see the former SiriusXM talk radio host live on stage, with new funny takes on motherhood and modern life.

Daniel Habif

Thursday, October 6 @ 8PM

Prudential Hall

$61.99 - $191.99

Daniel Habif autor, filántropo y emprendedor, conocido como uno de los mejores y más importantes conferencistas de habla hispana en el mundo. En los últimos dos años, ha realizado más de 320 conferencias, logrando presentarse en más de 170 ciudades y consiguiendo un éxito rotundo. Ha alcanzado a millones de personas en su gira mundial y es respetado por su autenticidad y publicaciones motivadoras. Su libro Inquebrantables se posicionó en el puesto #1 en diferentes listas de Amazon, incluyendo las listas de Autoayuda Espiritual, Meditación y Libros en español. El pasado mes de Junio realizó su Streaming Global "Al Carajo El Miedo" con gran éxito, seguido por el lanzamiento de su Master Class homónima. Daniel acaba de anunciar que su segundo libro Las Trampas del Miedo estará a la venta en octubre de este año y sorprendió a todos con su participación especial en el nuevo álbum LA 167 de Farruko en la canción Ki.

Writer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, known as one of the best and most important Spanish-speaking lecturers in the world. In the last two years, he has held more than 320 conferences, managing to appear in more than 170 cities and achieving resounding success. He has reached millions of people on his world tour and is respected for his authenticity and motivational posts. His book Inquebrantables ranked # 1 on different Amazon lists, including Spiritual Self-Help, Meditation, and Spanish Books lists. Last June, he performed his Global Streaming "Al Carajo el Miedo" with great success, followed by the launch of his eponymous Master Class. Daniel has just announced that his second book Las Trampas del Miedo will be on sale in October of this year and surprised everyone with his special participation in the new album LA 167 by Farruko in the song Ki.

FORTUNE FEIMSTER

Friday, October 14, 2022 @ 8PM

Prudential Hall

$44.00 - $69.00

Comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster is back on tour! In her smash-hit standup specials (including Netflix's Sweet & Salty), Fortune recounts embarrassing and hilarious true stories of growing up in North Carolina. She's the reigning queen of instantly iconic TV appearances, from late night (Chelsea Lately, Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers) to sitcoms (The Mindy Project, Kenan, Champions) to reality show guest judging panels (Rupaul's Drag Race, Is It Cake?). You've heard her recognizable southern drawl as co-host of the podcasts What a Joke with Papa and Fortune and Sincerely, Fortune.

LOS TIGRES DEL NORTE

Sunday, October 30, 2022 @ 8PM

Prudential Hall

$55.00 - $205.00

Los Tigres del Norte have reigned supreme as the kings of norteño for half a century. From cumbias to corridos, their songs are the soundtrack of the Mexican-American experience. They explore life, love and the struggle to survive-combining incredible musicianship with an outspoken social conscience. With new albums nearly every year, and 30+ million sold, the band shows no signs of slowing down. Currently streaming is their Netflix documentary in honor of Johnny Cash's famous Folsom Prison concert, featuring live performance along with personal interviews from Latinx inmates.

OTTMAR LIEBERT AND LUNA NEGRA

Sunday, October 30 @ 7PM

Victoria Theater

$39.50 - $79.50

Join us for an evening with German guitarist, composer and producer Ottmar Liebert and his band, Luna Negra. Ottmar's distinctive fusion of Spanish flamenco and Southwest new age have garnered him fans around the world-along with multiple platinum albums and five GRAMMY nominations. His remarkable musicianship will sweep you away to the deserts of Santa Fe and the beaches of Barcelona.

DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER & SAVION GLOVER: INTERPRETATIONS

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 3PM

Saturday, November 12, 2022 @ 7:30PM

Victoria Theater

$59.00 - $69.00

Icons Dee Dee Bridgewater and Savion Glover come together for a special interpretation of jazz, dance, and improvisation like you've never seen before. American jazz singer, three-time Grammy Winner and Tony Award-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater will perform live. Bridgewater is currently approaching the sixth decade of her career, and she's just about seen it all. Not only has the two-time GRAMMY winner worked with pioneers from Sonny Rollins to Dizzy Gillespie to Thad Jones she's set the standard for how a jazz singer can be self-sufficient and unbeholden to genre constraints.



Tap dancing legend, Savion Glover, will perform in this unique presentation Interpretations. Glover won a Tony Award in 1996 for his choreography in Broadway's "Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk," in which he also held the leading role. However, Glover's successful career began long before such accolades. Glover first performed on Broadway as a preteen, starring in the leading role of "The Tap Dance Kid." As a teenager, Glover was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in "Black and Blue," becoming one of the youngest males ever to be nominated for a Tony Award. Glover has since gone on to choreograph Broadway productions and films and much more.